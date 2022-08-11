Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 603,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 422,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 80.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.79. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,323. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.

