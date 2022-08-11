SmartCash (SMART) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,670.00

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $877,139.92 and $22,670.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,956.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.98 or 0.07830624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00180313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00258507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00660410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.00596821 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005513 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

