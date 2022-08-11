SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) PT Lowered to $1.15

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.15 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.02.
SmileDirectClub Trading Up 11.1 %
NASDAQ:SDC opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $506.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.23. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.42.
Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $17,935,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 483,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,337 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
SmileDirectClub Company Profile
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
