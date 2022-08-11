SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) PT Lowered to $2.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.02.

SmileDirectClub Stock Performance

Shares of SDC opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,935,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

