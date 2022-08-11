Snowball Price Hits $0.0610 on Top Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Snowball has a market cap of $312,983.53 and approximately $1,663.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Snowball has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015394 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038041 BTC.
About Snowball
Snowball’s total supply is 17,721,685 coins and its circulating supply is 5,128,902 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
