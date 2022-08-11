Snowball Price Hits $0.0610 on Top Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Snowball has a market cap of $312,983.53 and approximately $1,663.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Snowball has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038041 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,721,685 coins and its circulating supply is 5,128,902 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.