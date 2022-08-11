Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in July

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 813,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 275,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,433. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

