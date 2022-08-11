Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 1,705,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,243,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Society Pass from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Society Pass Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Society Pass ( NASDAQ:SOPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Society Pass in the first quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Society Pass by 259.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Society Pass in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Society Pass in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Society Pass by 37.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

