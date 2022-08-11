Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sodexo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. 10,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDXAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.