Solana (SOL) Price Reaches $43.27 on Exchanges

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Solana has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $43.27 or 0.00178795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $15.08 billion and approximately $1.76 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037654 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00129004 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067215 BTC.
Solana Coin Profile
Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 348,574,070 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs.
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.