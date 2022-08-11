Solana (SOL) Price Reaches $43.27 on Exchanges

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Solana has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $43.27 or 0.00178795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $15.08 billion and approximately $1.76 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 348,574,070 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

