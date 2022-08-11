Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 72.9% in July

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the July 15th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance

Shares of SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,297. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.