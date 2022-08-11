SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.54 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.
SolarWinds Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE SWI traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 290,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 95,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Featured Stories
