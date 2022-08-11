SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.54 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE SWI traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 290,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 95,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.