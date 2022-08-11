Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sompo Price Performance

Shares of Sompo stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. 5,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. Sompo has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sompo will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.