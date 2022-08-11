Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 68.2% in July

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the July 15th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 246,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

