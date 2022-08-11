Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 68.2% in July

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the July 15th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SONN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 246,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.07.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
