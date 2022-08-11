SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) CEO Sells $74,000.00 in Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,523. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
G Marc Baumann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.
SP Plus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $840.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.17.
Institutional Trading of SP Plus
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
See Also
