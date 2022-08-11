SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) CEO Sells $74,000.00 in Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,523. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, August 1st, G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $840.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after buying an additional 87,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113,070 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

