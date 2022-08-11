SpaceChain Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. SpaceChain has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $8,727.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,286,321 coins and its circulating supply is 307,209,838 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
