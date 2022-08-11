Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance

SBSAA stock remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

