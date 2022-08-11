Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 170.6% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Spark New Zealand Trading Down 1.5 %

SPKKY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

