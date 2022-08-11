SparkPoint Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $4.18 million and $393,819.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,344.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00129214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00066751 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,767,987,424 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

