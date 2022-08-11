Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Spartan Delta to a buy rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.05.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$12.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$16.03.

Insider Activity

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.