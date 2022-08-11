SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.98% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $136,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,042. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

