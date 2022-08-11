Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 394 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 153,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,894. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

