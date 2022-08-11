SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SportsTek Acquisition Price Performance

SPTKW traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. SportsTek Acquisition has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.90.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SportsTek Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 324,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 224,998 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Featured Articles

