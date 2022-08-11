Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.09. 24,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,502. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Pivotal Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

