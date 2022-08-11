Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS SRUUF traded down 0.27 on Thursday, reaching 11.00. The company had a trading volume of 197,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,954. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 52 week low of 7.80 and a 52 week high of 16.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 11.03 and its 200-day moving average is 12.21.
About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund
