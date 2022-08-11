Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBLUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stabilus from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale cut their price target on Stabilus from €65.00 ($66.33) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Stabilus Trading Up 0.9 %

SBLUY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 977. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

