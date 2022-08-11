Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 208,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,864,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Statera Biopharma Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Institutional Trading of Statera Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Statera Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Statera Biopharma by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Statera Biopharma by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Statera Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Statera Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Statera Biopharma Company Profile

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

