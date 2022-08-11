Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBH. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.27.

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$96.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.93. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$87.06 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.41%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

