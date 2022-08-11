Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$12.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Bonterra Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $258.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

