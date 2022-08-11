Stock Repurchase Plan Initiated by H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Down 1.5 %

HRB traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,408. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 579.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.