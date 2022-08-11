Stock Repurchase Plan Initiated by H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
H&R Block Trading Down 1.5 %
HRB traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,408. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.
H&R Block Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.
Featured Stories
