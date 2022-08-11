Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.38

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.38 and last traded at $70.36, with a volume of 933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,336. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

