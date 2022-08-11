StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 370,152 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 56.8% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 191,248 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $170,000.

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.