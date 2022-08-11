StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
