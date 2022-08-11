StockNews.com Downgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First of Long Island from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

First of Long Island Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $444.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First of Long Island by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

