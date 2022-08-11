StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.