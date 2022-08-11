StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $250.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.