StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

