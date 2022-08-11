StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.