StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.1 %

OVBC opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

