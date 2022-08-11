StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.1 %
OVBC opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.21.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.