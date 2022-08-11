StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STRM. TheStreet cut shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $81.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

