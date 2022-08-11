StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of UUU opened at $4.07 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -203.50 and a beta of 1.61.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.