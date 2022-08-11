Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $271.09 million and approximately $79.22 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,969.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068341 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 376,065,003 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

Storj Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

