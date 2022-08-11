STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a growth of 510.4% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 37.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SSKN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,257. The company has a market cap of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

