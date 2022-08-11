Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.44. 249,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,941. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $110,774,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

