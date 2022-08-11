Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

