Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after buying an additional 210,976 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,671,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 651,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

SUPN opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,228,275.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at $22,583,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

