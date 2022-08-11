SVB Leerink Comments on Merus’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Merus in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRUS. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Merus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. Merus has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 101.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Merus by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Merus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

