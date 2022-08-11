SVB Leerink Weighs in on Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,057.88% and a negative return on equity of 140.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRSN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.94. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 275,458 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 14,760 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 135,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,345.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 14,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 647,833 shares of company stock worth $2,123,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

