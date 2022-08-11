Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 485.8% from the July 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 63,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.42.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $523.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
