Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $30.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWCH. Citigroup lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Stock Down 0.1 %

Switch stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

Switch Dividend Announcement

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Switch’s payout ratio is 525.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Switch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Switch by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Switch by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.