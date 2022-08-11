Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,881,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,707,512 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.97% of Synchrony Financial worth $169,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 84.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 120,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 71.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.