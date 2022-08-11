Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-$5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.44 billion-$5.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.66 billion.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.46. 565,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,973. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Syneos Health

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

